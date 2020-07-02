(LEAD) SK Biopharmaceuticals soars on market debut, largest IPO of the year
(ATTN: ADDS data, analyst's comment in paras 3-5, last 5 paras, photo)
By Chung Joo-won
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- SK Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., the largest initial public offering (IPO) of the year so far, made a strong market debut on Thursday, trading at more than two times the IPO price.
After the opening bell, the unit of South Korean conglomerate SK Group soared by the daily permissible limit of 30 percent to 127,000 won (US$105), sharply up from the IPO price of 49,000 won.
As of 10:30 a.m., its market cap reached 9.95 trillion won, the 27th most-valued stock on the main bourse.
Samsung Securities analyst Yang Il-woo put the valuation of the company at 7.8 trillion won.
"Bio stocks are likely to fare better amid the prolonged impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, with major economies pushing various monetary easing and stimulus packages to keep the low-interest environment," he added.
The drugmaker raised some 960 billion won via IPO, the largest stock offering of the year. The IPO offering also marks the highest since the 1 trillion-won IPO deal by Celltrion Healthcare in 2017.
Prior to its IPO, investors rushed for SK Biopharmaceuticals for its growth potential amid the coronavirus pandemic. They chipped in 31 trillion won in deposits to buy its stocks, the largest in the country's IPO history.
"SK Biopharmaceuticals will accelerate into the global pharmaceutical company through the IPO," CEO Cho Jeong-woo said.
The company, which specializes in the research and development of treatments for disorders, currently has two indigenous drugs with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals.
It was the first South Korean company to independently develop an anti-epileptic drug, Cenobamate, and to receive a green light from the FDA.
Its novel sleep disorder drug, named solriamfetol, is also available in both the United States and Germany.
The drugmaker was spun off in 2011 from the life science unit of SK Group that holds a 75 percent stake.
jwc@yna.co.kr
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
(LEAD) Infection cases at Daejeon school unnerve education authorities
-
3
Seoul mayor proposes virus prevention talks with N. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea dogged by double whammy of local, imported cases, new infections at over 1-week high
-
5
Mud festival to go online amid virus pandemic
-
1
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on 70th anniversary of Korean War
-
2
Seoul mayor proposes virus prevention talks with N. Korea
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea dogged by both local, imported cases; new infections at over 1-week high
-
4
Japan voices opposition to Trump's idea of adding South Korea to G7: Kyodo
-
5
Mud festival to go online amid virus pandemic
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
Suspected COVID-19 infections reported at school
-
3
New virus cases rebound; cluster infections simmering beyond capital area
-
4
Seoul city moving to pay COVID-19 emergency relief funds to foreigners
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases rebound; cluster infections simmering beyond capital area