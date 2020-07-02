Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

July 02, 2020

SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/20 Sunny 60

Incheon 27/20 Cloudy 20

Suwon 29/19 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 29/20 Sunny 60

Daejeon 30/19 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 30/18 Sunny 60

Gangneung 28/18 Sunny 0

Jeonju 29/19 Sunny 60

Gwangju 29/19 Sunny 20

Jeju 25/20 Cloudy 30

Daegu 29/19 Sunny 10

Busan 26/20 Cloudy 10

