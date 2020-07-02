U.N. grants sanctions waiver for Finnish NGO's aid project in N. Korea
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- The United Nations has granted a sanctions waiver for a Finnish nongovernmental organization's plan to help vulnerable children in North Korea, the U.N.'s website showed Thursday.
Finn Church Aid received the sanctions exemption last month for its project to provide 240,600 euros (US$270,650) worth of food and other materials to children in the North, according to the website. The exemption will be effective until Dec. 24.
The organization will supply items "to enhance the food security of vulnerable primary school aged children in two counties in North Hwanghae province," the website said.
It plans to spend 30,000 euro and 25,000 euro, respectively, in purchasing soy beans and securing vehicles to transport them in the North. It also plans to spend 15,000 euro operating an office in the communist state, according to the website.
Humanitarian activities in North Korea are not banned under international sanctions, but related materials are subject to sanctions waivers from the U.N.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
(LEAD) Infection cases at Daejeon school unnerve education authorities
-
3
Seoul mayor proposes virus prevention talks with N. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea dogged by double whammy of local, imported cases, new infections at over 1-week high
-
5
Mud festival to go online amid virus pandemic
-
1
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on 70th anniversary of Korean War
-
2
Seoul mayor proposes virus prevention talks with N. Korea
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea dogged by both local, imported cases; new infections at over 1-week high
-
4
Japan voices opposition to Trump's idea of adding South Korea to G7: Kyodo
-
5
Mud festival to go online amid virus pandemic
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
Suspected COVID-19 infections reported at school
-
3
New virus cases rebound; cluster infections simmering beyond capital area
-
4
Seoul city moving to pay COVID-19 emergency relief funds to foreigners
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases rebound; cluster infections simmering beyond capital area