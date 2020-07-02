Police wrap up reinvestigation into nation's worst serial murder case

All but one of the killings had long remained an unsolved criminal mystery. In the eighth of the 10 murders in chronological order, a man surnamed Yoon was convicted in 1989 of raping and killing a 13-year-old girl at her home on Sept. 16, 1988. He was released on parole in 2009 after serving 20 years in prison. He applied for a retrial last year as Lee emerged as a key suspect in the case.