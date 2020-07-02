BLACKPINK wins 5 Guinness World Record titles with 'How You Like That'
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has set five new Guinness World Record titles with the music video for its latest song "How You Like That."
The video won three titles from the Guinness World Records by racking up 86.3 million views within 24 hours of its release at 6 p.m. last Friday, according to the Guinness World Records website Thursday.
It was certified as the most viewed video, music video and K-pop video on YouTube in 24 hours.
A separate live premiere video for "How You Like That" achieved 1.66 million peak concurrent viewers on the global video sharing service, also setting two more Guinness titles -- the most viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTube and the most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube.
Other previous record holders for most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours include Ariana Grande's "thank u, next," with 55.4 million views, Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do," with 43.2 million views and BLACKPINK themselves, with "Kill This Love" reaching 56.7 million views in 24 hours.
One of the biggest K-pop girl groups today, BLACKPINK of YG Entertainment landed a successful debut in 2016, storming multiple music charts back to back with its edgy hip-hop tracks "Whistle" and "Boombayah." Other hits include "Playing With Fire" and "Kill This Love."
