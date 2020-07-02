The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:05 July 02, 2020
SEOUL, Jul. 2 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.55 0.56
2-M 0.62 0.63
3-M 0.68 0.69
6-M 0.70 0.71
12-M 0.86 0.88
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
(LEAD) Infection cases at Daejeon school unnerve education authorities
-
3
Seoul mayor proposes virus prevention talks with N. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea dogged by double whammy of local, imported cases, new infections at over 1-week high
-
5
Mud festival to go online amid virus pandemic
Most Saved
-
1
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on 70th anniversary of Korean War
-
2
Seoul mayor proposes virus prevention talks with N. Korea
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea dogged by both local, imported cases; new infections at over 1-week high
-
4
Japan voices opposition to Trump's idea of adding South Korea to G7: Kyodo
-
5
Mud festival to go online amid virus pandemic
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
Suspected COVID-19 infections reported at school
-
3
New virus cases rebound; cluster infections simmering beyond capital area
-
4
Seoul city moving to pay COVID-19 emergency relief funds to foreigners
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases rebound; cluster infections simmering beyond capital area