NCSOFT unveils 3 indigenous mobile games under development

All Headlines 11:38 July 02, 2020

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- A subsidiary of South Korean online game developer NCSOFT Corp. on Wednesday disclosed three highly anticipated mobile games under development.

Ntreev Soft Co. is currently developing the three games -- Trickster M, Pangya M and Pro Baseball H3.

"Trickster M and Pangya M are scheduled to be rolled out in the country within this year, with the global launch set for later," Lee Sung-koo, a lead producer of the games, told reporters in Seoul.

An image of Trickster M by Ntreev Soft Co., a subsidiary of South Korean online game developer NCSOFT Corp., provided by the company (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Trickster M is a mobile edition of its flagship MMORPG title, "Trickster," that was serviced between 2003 and 2014.

The fantasy mobile edition will also present 2-D graphics like the original version and will provide a new technology that allows players to enjoy the "seamless world."

Pangya M is based on the global-hit golf-themed Pangya that features arcade-style gameplay, allowing players to compete against each other in online matches and tournaments.

Players can tee-up on the magical island of Pangya, where they can choose from a number of characters and items.

"We call Pangya, a sports RPG, while the original Pangya is more of a casual sports game, as there are more fantasy elements in the new version," sad Roh Woo-young, a lead game developer of Pangya M.

Pro Baseball H3 is the country's first management game that puts a player in the position of a club owner of a baseball team.

The game also applied NCSOFT's artificial intelligence (AI) technology to provide various content for a more realistic and vivid experience.

NCSOFT acquired Ntreev Soft from SK Telecom Co., the country's largest mobile carrier, in 2012. The studio continues to operate independently from NCSOFT.

