FM says S. Korea, U.S. discussed concerns over 'working group' operation amid N.K. criticism
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States discussed ways to improve the operation of the bilateral "working group" forum set up to coordinate North Korea policy, Seoul's top diplomat said Thursday, after Pyongyang condemned the forum as a key hindrance to inter-Korean cooperation.
The South's top nuclear envoy, Lee Do-hoon, discussed the issue when he visited Washington last month for talks with his U.S. counterpart, Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, and other American officials, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said.
Lee's trip came shortly after the North blew up an inter-Korean liaison office, and Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, strongly criticized the South for failing to pursue inter-Korean cooperation independently of the U.S. while citing the "working group" as a key example of such "deep-rooted flunkeyism."
"The foreign ministry, as well as the United States, assesses that the working group has operated fairly effectively, but we are also aware of domestic concerns about it," Kang said during a press conference.
"I was briefed that we shared such concerns with the U.S. and discussed how to improve its operation so as to dispel such concerns" when the nuclear envoy, Lee, visited Washington, she added.
Seoul and Washington set up the working group in November 2018 to coordinate their approaches on the North's denuclearization, humanitarian aid, sanctions enforcement and inter-Korean relations.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
(LEAD) Infection cases at Daejeon school unnerve education authorities
-
3
Seoul mayor proposes virus prevention talks with N. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea dogged by double whammy of local, imported cases, new infections at over 1-week high
-
5
Mud festival to go online amid virus pandemic
-
1
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on 70th anniversary of Korean War
-
2
Seoul mayor proposes virus prevention talks with N. Korea
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea dogged by both local, imported cases; new infections at over 1-week high
-
4
Japan voices opposition to Trump's idea of adding South Korea to G7: Kyodo
-
5
Mud festival to go online amid virus pandemic
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
(3rd LD) New virus cases rebound; cluster infections simmering beyond capital area
-
3
(LEAD) Moon hopes Trump to meet N.K. leader before November election: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
Seoul city moving to pay COVID-19 emergency relief funds to foreigners
-
5
(LEAD) USFK commander calls for major combined drills against evolving N.K. threats