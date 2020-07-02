Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
(LEAD) Virus spread outside capital accelerates; local infections at 2-week high
SEOUL -- South Korea reported more than 50 new virus cases for the second day in a row on Thursday as cluster infections piled up outside the Seoul metropolitan area.
The country added 54 cases, including 44 local infections, raising the total caseload to 12,904, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
(News Focus) Is another Trump-Kim summit possible before U.S. election?
SEOUL -- South Korea's renewed effort to revive summitry between the United States and North Korea ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November is raising questions about whether Pyongyang would warm to dialogue amid political flux in Washington.
On Wednesday, President Moon Jae-in expressed his desire to broker another summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un before the U.S. election, while cautioning against "rolling back hard-won progress in inter-Korean relations."
(LEAD) Seoul subways to get contactless gates by 2023: city gov't
SEOUL -- Subways running across South Korea's capital will get contactless gates that will allow passengers to pass through without directly tagging their cards, the Seoul metropolitan government said Thursday.
The city's subway operator plans to inject 2.9 billion won (US$2.4 million) to set up 556 "tagless gates" at subway stations on lines No. 1 to 8 in 2022, according to the city government's proposal aimed at easing infection risks on public transportation.
(2nd LD) S. Korea's annual inflation unchanged in June amid pandemic
SEJONG -- South Korea's annual inflation remained unchanged on-year in June amid the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Thursday.
The consumer price growth remained flat last month compared with a 0.3 percent on-year decline in May, according to the data released by Statistics Korea.
(LEAD) SK Biopharmaceuticals soars on market debut, largest IPO of the year
SEOUL -- SK Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., the largest initial public offering (IPO) of the year so far, made a strong market debut on Thursday, trading at more than two times the IPO price.
After the opening bell, the unit of South Korean conglomerate SK Group soared by the daily permissible limit of 30 percent to 127,000 won (US$105), sharply up from the IPO price of 49,000 won.
Hyundai, 5 others to recall nearly 110,000 vehicles
SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Co., Mercedes-Benz Korea and four other companies will voluntarily recall nearly 110,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.
This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers operating in South Korea and vehicle importers due to problems with the components of vehicles they sell here.
