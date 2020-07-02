(2nd LD) Moon calls for heavier tax burden on owners of multiple homes to curb housing price surge

Realmeter pointed to major news reports on such issues as continued hikes in housing prices and the Incheon International Airport Corp.'s plan to grant regular employment status to more than 1,902 contract and part-time security officers working at its facilities in line with the liberal-leaning Moon government's campaign to enhance the job security of irregular workers. Many young job seekers regard the airport's plan as unfair and are worried that it could lead to fewer job opportunities for themselves.