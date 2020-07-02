LG Display's earnings tipped to improve after Q2: analysts

LG Display, the world's leading supplier of large OLED display panels, was expected to log 4.9 trillion won (US$4 billion) in sales in the April-June period, down 8.1 percent from a year earlier, while its operating loss was projected to widen from 368.7 billion won to 401.7 billion won over the period, according to the data from nine brokerage houses compiled by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news arm of Yonhap News Agency.