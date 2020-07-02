KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Youngpoong 485,500 UP 14,000
SK hynix 84,400 DN 900
HyundaiEng&Const 33,800 UP 150
CUCKOO HOMESYS 33,900 UP 850
KISWire 15,650 UP 300
Daesang 26,350 UP 800
SKNetworks 4,875 DN 55
LotteFood 349,500 UP 1,500
ORION Holdings 13,300 0
NEXENTIRE 5,300 UP 40
CHONGKUNDANG 114,500 UP 2,000
KCC 133,500 0
AmoreG 52,000 UP 2,450
HyundaiMtr 99,000 UP 800
SK Discovery 39,950 DN 8,600
Hanwha 22,550 UP 150
DB HiTek 28,650 UP 150
CJ 90,600 UP 3,900
SsangyongCement 5,110 0
KAL 17,750 UP 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,450 UP 90
LG Corp. 72,200 UP 800
POSCO CHEMICAL 76,700 UP 1,100
BukwangPharm 33,250 UP 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 49,700 UP 950
TaekwangInd 701,000 UP 4,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 18,950 UP 100
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13000 DN350
KiaMtr 32,200 0
SKCHEM 122,500 DN 13,000
SamsungF&MIns 181,000 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 28,900 UP 1,500
Kogas 26,200 UP 100
Donga Socio Holdings 95,700 UP 1,200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 56,400 0
ShinhanGroup 29,900 UP 200
HITEJINRO 43,250 UP 800
Yuhan 52,200 UP 200
CJ LOGISTICS 160,500 UP 3,000
DOOSAN 37,750 UP 200
