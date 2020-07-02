KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DaelimInd 84,700 UP 2,400
BoryungPharm 16,800 DN 600
L&L 10,900 UP 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 34,600 DN 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 20,700 UP 250
Shinsegae 215,500 UP 1,500
Nongshim 367,000 UP 3,500
SGBC 30,000 DN 200
Hyosung 63,200 UP 300
LOTTE 31,600 UP 100
Binggrae 59,900 UP 400
GCH Corp 24,200 UP 200
LotteChilsung 102,500 DN 1,000
DoubleUGames 72,700 DN 4,100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,700 UP 500
JWPHARMA 35,550 UP 150
LGInt 15,600 UP 150
DongkukStlMill 5,400 UP 90
SBC 10,150 UP 50
Hyundai M&F INS 23,350 UP 350
Hanchem 131,500 0
SK 278,500 DN 18,500
Hanon Systems 9,230 UP 80
LS 36,350 UP 1,750
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,890 DN 10
GC Corp 152,000 UP 2,000
POSCO 181,000 UP 2,500
GS E&C 25,600 UP 800
SPC SAMLIP 61,400 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDS 176,500 UP 5,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,900 UP 350
KUMHOTIRE 3,030 UP 30
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,400 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 371,500 UP 1,000
KPIC 111,000 UP 1,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,770 UP 40
SKC 62,300 UP 1,700
DB INSURANCE 45,450 UP 900
GS Retail 36,900 UP 150
Ottogi 566,000 UP 3,000
