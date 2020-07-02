SamsungElec 52,900 UP 300

IlyangPharm 63,700 UP 100

NHIS 8,370 DN 40

F&F 90,600 UP 1,800

MERITZ SECU 3,060 UP 30

HtlShilla 71,100 UP 2,300

Hanmi Science 33,100 UP 400

SamsungElecMech 127,500 UP 500

Hanssem 90,300 DN 500

TAEYOUNG E&C 16,150 UP 150

KSOE 88,300 UP 700

OCI 39,700 UP 2,800

LS ELECTRIC 48,150 DN 150

KorZinc 360,500 UP 7,500

SamsungHvyInd 5,890 UP 80

SYC 40,800 UP 1,300

HyundaiMipoDock 31,050 UP 100

IS DONGSEO 29,400 UP 1,050

S-Oil 64,000 UP 1,500

LG Innotek 173,000 DN 2,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 168,500 UP 1,500

HMM 4,760 UP 110

HYUNDAI WIA 34,600 UP 100

KumhoPetrochem 74,600 UP 1,000

Mobis 194,500 UP 500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 24,650 DN 50

HDC HOLDINGS 8,530 UP 170

S-1 89,200 UP 3,100

DWS 21,850 UP 550

UNID 41,300 0

KEPCO 19,350 UP 100

SamsungSecu 26,650 UP 300

KG DONGBU STL 11,950 UP 300

SKTelecom 225,000 UP 3,000

S&T MOTIV 39,300 UP 900

HyundaiElev 48,350 UP 2,200

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 23,550 UP 850

DAEKYO 4,215 UP 40

GKL 12,900 UP 200

Handsome 35,750 UP 950

(MORE)