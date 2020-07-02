KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungElec 52,900 UP 300
IlyangPharm 63,700 UP 100
NHIS 8,370 DN 40
F&F 90,600 UP 1,800
MERITZ SECU 3,060 UP 30
HtlShilla 71,100 UP 2,300
Hanmi Science 33,100 UP 400
SamsungElecMech 127,500 UP 500
Hanssem 90,300 DN 500
TAEYOUNG E&C 16,150 UP 150
KSOE 88,300 UP 700
OCI 39,700 UP 2,800
LS ELECTRIC 48,150 DN 150
KorZinc 360,500 UP 7,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,890 UP 80
SYC 40,800 UP 1,300
HyundaiMipoDock 31,050 UP 100
IS DONGSEO 29,400 UP 1,050
S-Oil 64,000 UP 1,500
LG Innotek 173,000 DN 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 168,500 UP 1,500
HMM 4,760 UP 110
HYUNDAI WIA 34,600 UP 100
KumhoPetrochem 74,600 UP 1,000
Mobis 194,500 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 24,650 DN 50
HDC HOLDINGS 8,530 UP 170
S-1 89,200 UP 3,100
DWS 21,850 UP 550
UNID 41,300 0
KEPCO 19,350 UP 100
SamsungSecu 26,650 UP 300
KG DONGBU STL 11,950 UP 300
SKTelecom 225,000 UP 3,000
S&T MOTIV 39,300 UP 900
HyundaiElev 48,350 UP 2,200
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 23,550 UP 850
DAEKYO 4,215 UP 40
GKL 12,900 UP 200
Handsome 35,750 UP 950
(MORE)
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
(LEAD) Infection cases at Daejeon school unnerve education authorities
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea dogged by double whammy of local, imported cases, new infections at over 1-week high
-
4
Mud festival to go online amid virus pandemic
-
5
Tussles over face masks rise as tired people say no to masks amid summer heat
-
1
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on 70th anniversary of Korean War
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea dogged by both local, imported cases; new infections at over 1-week high
-
3
Japan voices opposition to Trump's idea of adding South Korea to G7: Kyodo
-
4
Mud festival to go online amid virus pandemic
-
5
Tussles over face masks rise as tired people say no to masks amid summer heat
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
(LEAD) Virus spread outside capital accelerates; local infections at 2-week high
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases rebound; cluster infections simmering beyond capital area
-
4
(LEAD) USFK commander calls for major combined drills against evolving N.K. threats
-
5
(LEAD) Moon hopes Trump to meet N.K. leader before November election: Cheong Wa Dae