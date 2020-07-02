KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Asiana Airlines 3,820 UP 15
COWAY 74,000 UP 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 82,600 UP 2,500
IBK 8,150 UP 30
NamhaeChem 7,600 UP 100
DONGSUH 16,050 UP 150
BGF 4,360 UP 120
SamsungEng 12,100 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 115,000 UP 2,000
PanOcean 3,835 0
SAMSUNG CARD 28,700 UP 900
CheilWorldwide 17,600 UP 650
KT 24,100 UP 650
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL151000 UP1500
LOTTE TOUR 13,350 UP 350
LG Uplus 12,450 UP 400
SAMSUNG LIFE 45,300 UP 400
KT&G 79,300 UP 800
DHICO 4,775 UP 70
LG Display 11,750 0
Kangwonland 22,500 UP 800
NAVER 277,000 UP 8,000
Kakao 285,500 UP 16,000
NCsoft 964,000 UP 71,000
DSME 24,550 DN 350
DSINFRA 6,860 DN 10
DWEC 3,465 DN 5
Donga ST 89,600 UP 1,200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,400 UP 150
CJ CheilJedang 356,500 UP 17,500
DongwonF&B 183,500 UP 1,500
KEPCO KPS 29,600 UP 300
LGH&H 1,379,000 UP 53,000
LGCHEM 496,000 UP 4,500
KEPCO E&C 15,300 UP 400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 64,500 UP 100
HALLA HOLDINGS 27,000 UP 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,100 UP 350
LGELECTRONICS 64,600 UP 200
Celltrion 308,500 UP 11,000
