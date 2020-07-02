Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All Headlines 15:41 July 02, 2020

Huchems 16,150 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 126,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 59,300 UP 2,100
KIH 45,650 UP 200
LOTTE Himart 36,550 UP 200
GS 37,200 UP 850
CJ CGV 21,300 UP 900
LIG Nex1 30,000 UP 400
Fila Holdings 35,400 UP 450
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 104,000 UP 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 27,250 DN 50
HANWHA LIFE 1,380 UP 5
AMOREPACIFIC 168,000 UP 5,500
LF 12,250 UP 100
FOOSUNG 8,060 UP 100
SK Innovation 131,500 UP 2,500
POONGSAN 23,400 UP 1,200
KBFinancialGroup 34,450 UP 50
Hansae 10,900 UP 450
LG HAUSYS 63,500 UP 300
Youngone Corp 26,350 UP 450
KOLON IND 32,700 UP 500
HanmiPharm 245,500 UP 1,000
BNK Financial Group 5,150 UP 100
emart 107,500 UP 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY253 00 UP1100
KOLMAR KOREA 42,350 UP 1,100
HANJINKAL 86,500 0
CUCKOO 80,100 UP 1,100
COSMAX 97,700 UP 3,100
MANDO 22,500 UP 350
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 786,000 UP 34,000
INNOCEAN 45,200 UP 650
Doosan Bobcat 26,300 UP 300
Netmarble 106,000 UP 8,900
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S249000 UP4000
ORION 138,000 UP 1,500
BGF Retail 138,000 DN 500
HDC-OP 20,850 UP 350
WooriFinancialGroup 8,920 DN 10
(END)

