Huchems 16,150 UP 50

DAEWOONG PHARM 126,000 UP 500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 59,300 UP 2,100

KIH 45,650 UP 200

LOTTE Himart 36,550 UP 200

GS 37,200 UP 850

CJ CGV 21,300 UP 900

LIG Nex1 30,000 UP 400

Fila Holdings 35,400 UP 450

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 104,000 UP 1,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 27,250 DN 50

HANWHA LIFE 1,380 UP 5

AMOREPACIFIC 168,000 UP 5,500

LF 12,250 UP 100

FOOSUNG 8,060 UP 100

SK Innovation 131,500 UP 2,500

POONGSAN 23,400 UP 1,200

KBFinancialGroup 34,450 UP 50

Hansae 10,900 UP 450

LG HAUSYS 63,500 UP 300

Youngone Corp 26,350 UP 450

KOLON IND 32,700 UP 500

HanmiPharm 245,500 UP 1,000

BNK Financial Group 5,150 UP 100

emart 107,500 UP 2,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY253 00 UP1100

KOLMAR KOREA 42,350 UP 1,100

HANJINKAL 86,500 0

CUCKOO 80,100 UP 1,100

COSMAX 97,700 UP 3,100

MANDO 22,500 UP 350

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 786,000 UP 34,000

INNOCEAN 45,200 UP 650

Doosan Bobcat 26,300 UP 300

Netmarble 106,000 UP 8,900

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S249000 UP4000

ORION 138,000 UP 1,500

BGF Retail 138,000 DN 500

HDC-OP 20,850 UP 350

WooriFinancialGroup 8,920 DN 10

(END)