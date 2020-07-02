In summit, Moon asks EU to import 'samgyetang' chicken soup from S. Korea
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in formally requested that the EU permit imports of "samgyetang," or Korean ginseng chicken soup, during his virtual summit talks with the European Union leaders earlier this week, Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday.
Speaking with EU Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday, Moon reminded them that his country has already resumed beef imports from the EU, according to Cheong Wa Dae's deputy spokesman Yoon Jae-kwan.
Moon asked for the EU's "interest and cooperation" so that South Korea's exports of packaged ready-to-eat samgyetang can be allowed at an early date.
Samgyetang is a traditional soup made with a whole young chicken stuffed with ginseng, sticky rice and garlic.
The EU is in the process of revising relevant import rules, which is "in the final stage, with only a vote by member states left," Yoon said.
The livestock product sanitation issue used to be a major sticking point in negotiations between the two sides, but South Korea has addressed the problem, he added.
Moon also expressed hope that the EU will take the lead in strengthening the free trade system by ending its steel import curbs, known as "safeguards," in June next year as scheduled, Yoon said.
The EU has levied a 25 percent duty on some imported steel products in excess of its quotas since early 2019.
