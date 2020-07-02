Go to Contents Go to Navigation

USFK chopper makes emergency landing, no injuries reported

All Headlines 19:15 July 02, 2020

SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- A helicopter operated by the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) made a precautionary landing shortly after take-off from central Seoul on Thursday due to suspected engine problems, officials said.

The UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter with five people aboard lifted off from Seoul's Yongsan Garrison and was heading toward the large American base in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of the capital city, when unusual signs were detected at around 3:50 p.m., according to local police.

Confirming the incident, USFK said in a release, "Recovery operations are under way, and there were no reported injuries to those onboard or to any civilians near the landing site."

"USFK and local authorities will assess any potential damage that may have occurred during the precautionary landing. The cause of the precautionary landing is under investigation," USFK added.

A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter belonging to United States Forces Korea (USFK) sits at a park along the Han River in Seoul on July 2, 2020, after making a precautionary landing following engine-related problems. (Yonhap)

