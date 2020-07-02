USFK chopper makes emergency landing, no injuries reported
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- A helicopter operated by the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) made a precautionary landing shortly after take-off from central Seoul on Thursday due to suspected engine problems, officials said.
The UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter with five people aboard lifted off from Seoul's Yongsan Garrison and was heading toward the large American base in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of the capital city, when unusual signs were detected at around 3:50 p.m., according to local police.
Confirming the incident, USFK said in a release, "Recovery operations are under way, and there were no reported injuries to those onboard or to any civilians near the landing site."
"USFK and local authorities will assess any potential damage that may have occurred during the precautionary landing. The cause of the precautionary landing is under investigation," USFK added.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
(LEAD) Infection cases at Daejeon school unnerve education authorities
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea dogged by double whammy of local, imported cases, new infections at over 1-week high
-
4
Mud festival to go online amid virus pandemic
-
5
Tussles over face masks rise as tired people say no to masks amid summer heat
-
1
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on 70th anniversary of Korean War
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea dogged by both local, imported cases; new infections at over 1-week high
-
3
Japan voices opposition to Trump's idea of adding South Korea to G7: Kyodo
-
4
Mud festival to go online amid virus pandemic
-
5
Tussles over face masks rise as tired people say no to masks amid summer heat
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
(LEAD) Virus spread outside capital accelerates; local infections at 2-week high
-
3
(LEAD) USFK commander calls for major combined drills against evolving N.K. threats
-
4
(2nd LD) Virus spread outside capital accelerates; local infections at 2-week high
-
5
Virus spread outside capital accelerates, new infections above 50 for 2nd day