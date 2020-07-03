Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N.K. leader attends politburo meeting on COVID-19

All Headlines 06:10 July 03, 2020

SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended a Workers' Party politburo meeting focused on COVID-19, state media reported Friday.

There was no mention of any discussion of inter-Korean relations, which have soured in recent weeks over defectors' flying of anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets into the North by balloon.
