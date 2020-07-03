(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on July 3)

Eastar's largest shareholder is Eastar Holdings, which is a paper company owned entirely by Lee's two children. They founded it in 2015 with 30 million won in capital. At that time, Lee's daughter was 26, and his son 16. Not long after its founding, the new company acquired 68 percent of Eastar Jet shares with 10 billion won, despite being profitless. It says it borrowed 8 billion won on the security of the airline.