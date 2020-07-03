(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 3)

The KCTU has long been criticized for its militant stance. It withdrew from the tripartite committee in 1998 right after the panel's establishment aimed at tiding over the 1997 Asian financial crisis. Since then the umbrella union has taken an intransigent attitude toward employers and government. Now, however, the KCTU cannot solve pending issues through its struggle-oriented strategy alone. That is why its leader Kim offered to rejoin the three-way committee and push for the agreement.