(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 3)

Traditionally, when it comes to major cases, prosecutors launch investigations under the command of the Supreme Prosecutors' Office. Following an earlier review of the collusion case, a consultative group of senior prosecutors in the Supreme Prosecutors' Office also questioned the validity of charges against Lee, the reporter. If the junior prosecutors were not able to convince their senior members of the need to indict Lee, they can hardly do so with judges. If their investigation was lacking, they should have investigated the case further.