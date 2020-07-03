Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:09 July 03, 2020

SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/21 Sunny 60

Incheon 27/21 Sunny 60

Suwon 27/21 Sunny 20

Cheongju 25/21 Sunny 20

Daejeon 24/20 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 30/21 Sunny 20

Gangneung 25/21 Sunny 30

Jeonju 25/20 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 25/20 Rain 60

Jeju 23/21 Rain 70

Daegu 25/19 Sunny 60

Busan 23/20 Rain 60

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!