LG Electronics seeks to expand overseas sales of air purifiers
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc., South Korea's major home appliance maker, said Friday its air purifiers will be launched in more countries as it seeks to expand overseas sales of air cleaning products amid the pandemic.
LG said its PuriCare 360 air purifier will be available in more than 30 countries by the end of this year as it plans to launch the product in countries that include the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Vietnam and Hungary.
The air purifier, highlighted by its 360-degree design that distributes filtered air up throughout the home, is currently sold in countries like the United States and China.
Its portable air purifier, the PureCare Mini, will also hit the shelves in countries, including the United States, Russia and Thailand, by the end of this year, according to LG, making the product available in more than 10 countries.
The company added it is also preparing to launch its large air purifiers in Middle East nations like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Iraq later this year. LG said its big air purifiers, mainly used at schools, stores and hospitals, can cover up to 158 square meters of indoor space.
LG believes the emergence of a pandemic-driven stay-at-home economy can boost the demand of air purifiers.
Local analysts have predicted a weak second-quarter performance from LG due to the pandemic, but its home appliance & air solution (H&A) business unit may have suffered relatively small damage due to rising sales of its premium and stylish appliances, such as garment refreshers.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
S. Korea says Hong Kong should enjoy 'high degree of autonomy'
-
3
(LEAD) Infection cases at Daejeon school unnerve education authorities
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea dogged by double whammy of local, imported cases, new infections at over 1-week high
-
5
Mud festival to go online amid virus pandemic
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea dogged by both local, imported cases; new infections at over 1-week high
-
3
Japan voices opposition to Trump's idea of adding South Korea to G7: Kyodo
-
4
Mud festival to go online amid virus pandemic
-
5
Tussles over face masks rise as tired people say no to masks amid summer heat
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
Police wrap up reinvestigation into nation's worst serial murder case
-
3
(2nd LD) Virus spread outside capital accelerates; local infections at 2-week high
-
4
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for maximum alert against virus, warns of 'unimaginable' crisis
-
5
BLACKPINK wins 5 Guinness World Record titles with 'How You Like That'