K League's cellar dwellers looking to snap out of season-long funk vs. title hopefuls

Ulsan, whose undefeated run of eight matches was snapped last weekend in a 2-0 loss to Jeonbuk, also kept busy during the transfer window. They signed South Korean international fullback Hong Chul from Suwon Samsung Bluewings. Though they are already deep in the left back position, with Australian international Jason Davidson and South Korean national team veteran Park Joo-ho, Hong provides some tactical flexibility thanks to his passing skills and speed.

