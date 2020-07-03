(LEAD) Prosecutors discuss follow-up to justice minister's intervention in probe into alleged collusion case
(ATTN: CHANGES tense in headline, lead; ADDS photo, details in 2nd para, last para)
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- The Supreme Prosecutors Office is holding internal discussions Friday with senior prosecutors nationwide on how to respond to Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae's decision to command an investigation into an alleged collusion case, the office said.
The meeting, presided by Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, started on 10 a.m. and is expected to continue throughout the day.
In a rare move Thursday, Choo exercised her authority to oversee the prosecution's investigation, ordering Yoon to suspend the convening of an expert advisory panel tasked with reviewing the case that involves a prosecutor believed to be close to Yoon.
She also instructed him to guarantee independence to a probe team in charge of the case at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office.
The suspected "prosecution-press collusion case" has received a lot of public attention for its potentially explosive nature of exposing cozy relations, if true, between a powerful prosecutor and a reporter.
The case centers on a reporter who is suspected of using his alleged close ties with prosecutor Han Dong-hoon, a close associate of Yoon, to pressure a jailed financier to divulge corrupt acts by a pro-government commentator.
Because of the presumably close relations between Han and Yoon, the convening of the advisory panel was suspected, by some, as a deliberate scheme to deter the on-going probe.
In response to the order from the justice minister, the office backed down from its previous plan to convene the advisory team slated for Friday and instead will consult the matter with senior prosecutors.
With his back against the wall following the justice minister's action and mounting political pressure on him to resign, Yoon may be trying to rally senior prosecutors for support.
The result of the prosecutors' meeting is unlikely to come out during the day, given the sensitivity of the issue and the logistics of drawing a conclusion from prosecutors around the country.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
S. Korea says Hong Kong should enjoy 'high degree of autonomy'
-
3
(LEAD) Infection cases at Daejeon school unnerve education authorities
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea dogged by double whammy of local, imported cases, new infections at over 1-week high
-
5
Mud festival to go online amid virus pandemic
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea dogged by both local, imported cases; new infections at over 1-week high
-
3
Japan voices opposition to Trump's idea of adding South Korea to G7: Kyodo
-
4
Mud festival to go online amid virus pandemic
-
5
Tussles over face masks rise as tired people say no to masks amid summer heat
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
Police wrap up reinvestigation into nation's worst serial murder case
-
3
(2nd LD) Virus spread outside capital accelerates; local infections at 2-week high
-
4
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for maximum alert against virus, warns of 'unimaginable' crisis
-
5
BLACKPINK wins 5 Guinness World Record titles with 'How You Like That'