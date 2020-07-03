SK Biopharmaceuticals sharply up for 2nd day
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- SK Biopharamceuticals Co. Ltd., which has achieved the largest initial public offering (IPO) of the year so far, continued to perform well Friday, rising by the daily limit following a surge on its market debut the previous day.
The unit of South Korean conglomerate SK Group spiked 29.92 percent to 165,000 won (US$137.39) as of 10:03 a.m.
The listed firm closed at 127,000 won the previous day, sharply up from the IPO price of 49,000 won.
The company now stands as the 22nd most-valued stock on the main bourse with a market cap of 12.9 trillion won.
Prior to its IPO, investors chipped in 31 trillion won in deposits to buy the drugmaker's stocks, the largest in the country's IPO history, for its growth potential amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The company raised some 960 billion won via IPO, the largest stock offering of the year. The IPO offering also marks the highest since the 1 trillion-won IPO deal by Celltrion Healthcare in 2017.
SK Biopharamceuticals was spun off in 2011 from the life science unit of SK Group that holds a 75 percent stake.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
