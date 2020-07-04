Telcos going increasingly 'contactless' amid pandemic
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean mobile carriers are joining others to go "contactless" in their business by reducing face-to-face services for customers amid the coronavirus pandemic, industry insiders said Friday.
With the COVID-19 outbreak spurring a stay-at-home trend, telecom operators are eager to serve their customers remotely.
KT Corp., the country's No. 2 carrier, earlier this week unveiled a delivery service for its customers when they subscribe to its mobile service.
When consumers purchase a mobile device on KT's online mall, delivery drivers of Mesh Korea, a local food delivery firm, will pick up the product at nearby KT outlets and deliver it to customers within an hour, according to KT.
KT earned government approval last month to use popular authentication mobile apps, such as PASS and KakaoPay, to check the identities of those who purchase new phones and register for its service.
Although the new solution is in the development stages, KT said it will streamline complex authentication procedures in line with growing demand for contactless services.
Other carriers have been also introducing contactless services to cope with the pandemic.
LG Uplus Corp., the country's No. 3 carrier, said last month it will open a clerkless outlet in central Seoul in October.
Customers can purchase USIM cards or change data plans using digital kiosks, minimizing face-to-face contact with others, according to LG Uplus.
SK Telecom Co., the country's top mobile carrier, is also reportedly preparing to open a contactless store this fall.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
S. Korea says Hong Kong should enjoy 'high degree of autonomy'
-
3
(LEAD) Infection cases at Daejeon school unnerve education authorities
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea dogged by double whammy of local, imported cases, new infections at over 1-week high
-
5
Tussles over face masks rise as tired people say no to masks amid summer heat
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea dogged by both local, imported cases; new infections at over 1-week high
-
3
Japan voices opposition to Trump's idea of adding South Korea to G7: Kyodo
-
4
Tussles over face masks rise as tired people say no to masks amid summer heat
-
5
Hit by prolonged pandemic, corporate employees continue to fall in May
-
1
4 football players caught dodging active-duty military service through self-inflicted injuries
-
2
(2nd LD) Rising new virus cases spell peril for S. Korea, areas outside capital under threat
-
3
(4th LD) Rising new virus cases spell peril for S. Korea, areas outside capital under threat
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. leader calls for maximum alert against virus, warns of 'unimaginable' crisis
-
5
(LEAD) Army rejects transgender soldier's appeal for reinstatement