PM voices alarm at growing virus infections in Gwangju

Daily new infections in Gwangju with 1.5 million population soared to 22 out of the nation's total of 54 on Thursday after the city reported its first double-digit daily tally the previous day, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). The number dropped to six on Friday, but the Thursday figure accounted for the biggest regional outbreaks for the day, surpassing those reported in the Seoul metropolitan area.