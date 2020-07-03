The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:05 July 03, 2020
SEOUL, Jul. 3 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.55 0.55
2-M 0.62 0.62
3-M 0.67 0.68
6-M 0.69 0.70
12-M 0.84 0.86
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
S. Korea says Hong Kong should enjoy 'high degree of autonomy'
-
3
(LEAD) Infection cases at Daejeon school unnerve education authorities
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea dogged by double whammy of local, imported cases, new infections at over 1-week high
-
5
Mud festival to go online amid virus pandemic
Most Saved
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea dogged by both local, imported cases; new infections at over 1-week high
-
3
Japan voices opposition to Trump's idea of adding South Korea to G7: Kyodo
-
4
Mud festival to go online amid virus pandemic
-
5
Tussles over face masks rise as tired people say no to masks amid summer heat
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
Police wrap up reinvestigation into nation's worst serial murder case
-
3
(2nd LD) Virus spread outside capital accelerates; local infections at 2-week high
-
4
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for maximum alert against virus, warns of 'unimaginable' crisis
-
5
BLACKPINK wins 5 Guinness World Record titles with 'How You Like That'