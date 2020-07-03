Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung resumes fridge production in S. Korea

All Headlines 11:26 July 03, 2020

SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday it has reopened a refrigerator production line in South Korea after closing the facility a day earlier due to virus concerns.

Samsung said its refrigerator factory in Gwangju, some 330 kilometers southwest of Seoul, resumed operation in the morning after a worker who was suspected to have come in contact with a virus patient tested negative for COVID-19.

The company on Thursday halted refrigerator production at the plant to prevent the possible spread of the novel coronavirus.

Samsung's air conditioner production line at the plant, however, was not closed as it is located in a separate building.

This photo, taken on July 2, 2020, shows the main gate of Samsung Electronics Co.'s home appliance plant in Gwangju, some 330 kilometers southwest of Seoul. (Yonhap)

