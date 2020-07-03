Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All Headlines 16:00 July 03, 2020

SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
June 26 -- U.S. calls out N.K. regime for torture in detention facilities

29 -- Trump-Kim summit unlikely before U.S. presidential election: U.S. envoy

30 -- U.S. nat'l security adviser calls on N. Korea to stop provocations, return to dialogue
July 1 -- Moon hopes Trump to meet N.K. leader before November election: Cheong Wa Dae

3 -- N.K. leader calls for maximum alert against virus, warns of 'unimaginable' crisis
