Agency says last month was hottest June on record
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's average high temperature rose to 28 C last month, making it the hottest June on record since authorities began collecting relevant data in 1973, a government agency said Friday.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said June's average high temperature was also 1.5 C higher than the average of the past 30 years, noting the extraordinarily hot weather was caused by North Pacific high pressure and the influx of warm southwesterly winds.
Last month's average temperature was tallied at 22.8 C, 1.6 C higher than the 30-year average, the KMA said.
Last month's number of heat wave days also increased to 2 days, the highest figure for June, while the month's average low temperature was 18.4 C, the second highest after 18.6 C recorded in 2013, it said.
"From the beginning of June, hot air settled in the upper and lower atmosphere. The North Pacific high pressure, which is high in temperature and humidity, exerted influence, and in the west, warm southwesterly winds flowed into the atmosphere. In addition, strong solar radiation added to the nationwide heat wave," a KMA official said.
Notably, Seoul's daytime high soared to 35.4 C on June 22, the fifth-highest temperature on record for late June, while the temperature soared to 36.3 C in Chuncheon in Gangwon Province on the same day.
The KMA also said rain frequently fell, particularly in the southern regions last month, as low pressure approached periodically. June's precipitation reached 215.5 millimeters in southern regions, 313.8 mm on Jeju Island and 142.4 mm in central regions, it added.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
S. Korea says Hong Kong should enjoy 'high degree of autonomy'
-
3
(LEAD) Infection cases at Daejeon school unnerve education authorities
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea dogged by double whammy of local, imported cases, new infections at over 1-week high
-
5
Mud festival to go online amid virus pandemic
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea dogged by both local, imported cases; new infections at over 1-week high
-
3
Japan voices opposition to Trump's idea of adding South Korea to G7: Kyodo
-
4
Mud festival to go online amid virus pandemic
-
5
Tussles over face masks rise as tired people say no to masks amid summer heat
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
Police wrap up reinvestigation into nation's worst serial murder case
-
3
(2nd LD) Rising new virus cases spell peril for S. Korea, areas outside capital under threat
-
4
(2nd LD) Virus spread outside capital accelerates; local infections at 2-week high
-
5
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for maximum alert against virus, warns of 'unimaginable' crisis