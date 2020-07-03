Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Four-term ruling party lawmaker nominated as unification minister, NIS chief as national security adviser

All Headlines 15:23 July 03, 2020

SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in nominated Lee In-young, a four-term ruling party lawmaker, as South Korea's new unification minister and tapped Suh Hoon, head of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), as director of national security at Cheong Wa Dae on Friday.

Moon also named former lawmaker Park Jie-won to lead the NIS, with a plan to appoint Im Jong-seok, former presidential chief of staff, and Chung Eui-yong, the outgoing national security adviser, as special advisers for diplomatic and security affairs, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.

A file photo of Rep. Lee In-young of the ruling Democratic Party, who was named the new unification minister on July 3, 2020. (Yonhap)

