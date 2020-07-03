KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
BoryungPharm 16,850 UP 50
L&L 10,750 DN 150
BukwangPharm 34,050 UP 800
ILJIN MATERIALS 51,300 UP 1,600
TaekwangInd 703,000 UP 2,000
SsangyongCement 5,130 UP 20
KAL 17,800 UP 50
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,580 UP 130
LG Corp. 71,800 DN 400
POSCO CHEMICAL 77,400 UP 700
LOTTE Fine Chem 34,400 DN 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 21,050 UP 350
Shinsegae 221,500 UP 6,000
Nongshim 366,000 DN 1,000
SGBC 30,050 UP 50
Hyosung 63,300 UP 100
LOTTE 31,850 UP 250
Binggrae 62,000 UP 2,100
GCH Corp 24,050 DN 150
LotteChilsung 103,000 UP 500
KISWire 15,600 DN 50
LotteFood 350,000 UP 500
NEXENTIRE 5,260 DN 40
CHONGKUNDANG 113,000 DN 1,500
KCC 134,500 UP 1,000
KG DONGBU STL 13,000 UP 1,050
IlyangPharm 69,500 UP 5,800
AmoreG 53,300 UP 1,300
HyundaiMtr 99,200 UP 200
IS DONGSEO 32,750 UP 3,350
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 57,100 UP 700
ShinhanGroup 30,050 UP 150
HITEJINRO 43,000 DN 250
Yuhan 52,300 UP 100
CJ LOGISTICS 161,500 UP 1,000
DOOSAN 38,350 UP 600
Donga Socio Holdings 96,600 UP 900
SK hynix 85,400 UP 1,000
DaelimInd 84,600 DN 100
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP12700 DN300
