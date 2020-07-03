KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KiaMtr 32,150 DN 50
SBC 10,100 DN 50
Hyundai M&F INS 23,600 UP 250
Daesang 26,850 UP 500
SKNetworks 4,995 UP 120
ORION Holdings 13,400 UP 100
Youngpoong 485,000 DN 500
HyundaiEng&Const 34,500 UP 700
CUCKOO HOMESYS 33,600 DN 300
SamsungF&MIns 183,000 UP 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 29,800 UP 900
Kogas 26,250 UP 50
Hanwha 22,500 DN 50
DB HiTek 28,600 DN 50
CJ 90,500 DN 100
JWPHARMA 36,100 UP 550
LGInt 15,600 0
DongkukStlMill 5,490 UP 90
SK Discovery 37,700 DN 2,250
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,920 UP 30
LS 35,850 DN 500
GC Corp 151,000 DN 1,000
POSCO 181,500 UP 500
SPC SAMLIP 62,400 UP 1,000
SAMSUNG SDS 177,500 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 24,100 UP 200
KUMHOTIRE 3,030 0
GS E&C 26,050 UP 450
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,750 UP 1,350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 381,000 UP 9,500
KPIC 111,000 0
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,800 UP 30
SKC 61,700 DN 600
DB INSURANCE 45,300 DN 150
SamsungElec 53,600 UP 700
GS Retail 37,000 UP 100
Ottogi 573,000 UP 7,000
NHIS 8,370 0
F&F 92,500 UP 1,900
MERITZ SECU 3,060 0
(MORE)
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
S. Korea says Hong Kong should enjoy 'high degree of autonomy'
-
3
(LEAD) Infection cases at Daejeon school unnerve education authorities
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea dogged by double whammy of local, imported cases, new infections at over 1-week high
-
5
Mud festival to go online amid virus pandemic
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea dogged by both local, imported cases; new infections at over 1-week high
-
3
Japan voices opposition to Trump's idea of adding South Korea to G7: Kyodo
-
4
Mud festival to go online amid virus pandemic
-
5
Tussles over face masks rise as tired people say no to masks amid summer heat
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
Police wrap up reinvestigation into nation's worst serial murder case
-
3
(2nd LD) Rising new virus cases spell peril for S. Korea, areas outside capital under threat
-
4
(2nd LD) Virus spread outside capital accelerates; local infections at 2-week high
-
5
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for maximum alert against virus, warns of 'unimaginable' crisis