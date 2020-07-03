KiaMtr 32,150 DN 50

SBC 10,100 DN 50

Hyundai M&F INS 23,600 UP 250

Daesang 26,850 UP 500

SKNetworks 4,995 UP 120

ORION Holdings 13,400 UP 100

Youngpoong 485,000 DN 500

HyundaiEng&Const 34,500 UP 700

CUCKOO HOMESYS 33,600 DN 300

SamsungF&MIns 183,000 UP 2,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 29,800 UP 900

Kogas 26,250 UP 50

Hanwha 22,500 DN 50

DB HiTek 28,600 DN 50

CJ 90,500 DN 100

JWPHARMA 36,100 UP 550

LGInt 15,600 0

DongkukStlMill 5,490 UP 90

SK Discovery 37,700 DN 2,250

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,920 UP 30

LS 35,850 DN 500

GC Corp 151,000 DN 1,000

POSCO 181,500 UP 500

SPC SAMLIP 62,400 UP 1,000

SAMSUNG SDS 177,500 UP 1,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 24,100 UP 200

KUMHOTIRE 3,030 0

GS E&C 26,050 UP 450

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,750 UP 1,350

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 381,000 UP 9,500

KPIC 111,000 0

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,800 UP 30

SKC 61,700 DN 600

DB INSURANCE 45,300 DN 150

SamsungElec 53,600 UP 700

GS Retail 37,000 UP 100

Ottogi 573,000 UP 7,000

NHIS 8,370 0

F&F 92,500 UP 1,900

MERITZ SECU 3,060 0

(MORE)