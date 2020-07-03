KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HtlShilla 70,900 DN 200
Hanmi Science 34,100 UP 1,000
SamsungElecMech 127,000 DN 500
Hanssem 95,700 UP 5,400
TAEYOUNG E&C 16,150 0
KSOE 88,500 UP 200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 18,850 DN 100
OCI 40,450 UP 750
LS ELECTRIC 47,750 DN 400
KorZinc 364,000 UP 3,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,880 DN 10
SYC 40,900 UP 100
HyundaiMipoDock 31,500 UP 450
S-Oil 64,000 0
LG Innotek 176,000 UP 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 172,000 UP 3,500
HMM 4,925 UP 165
HYUNDAI WIA 34,600 0
KumhoPetrochem 74,400 DN 200
Mobis 195,500 UP 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 24,450 DN 200
HDC HOLDINGS 8,640 UP 110
S-1 89,100 DN 100
Hanchem 134,500 UP 3,000
DWS 21,600 DN 250
UNID 41,350 UP 50
KEPCO 19,400 UP 50
SamsungSecu 26,750 UP 100
SKTelecom 221,000 DN 4,000
S&T MOTIV 39,650 UP 350
HyundaiElev 51,400 UP 3,050
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 23,500 DN 50
Hanon Systems 9,240 UP 10
SK 272,000 DN 6,500
DAEKYO 4,240 UP 25
GKL 12,700 DN 200
Handsome 35,350 DN 400
Asiana Airlines 3,950 UP 130
COWAY 76,500 UP 2,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 81,700 DN 900
