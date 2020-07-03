KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 8,170 UP 20
NamhaeChem 7,810 UP 210
DONGSUH 16,200 UP 150
BGF 4,365 UP 5
SamsungEng 12,100 0
SAMSUNG C&T 112,000 DN 3,000
PanOcean 3,860 UP 25
SAMSUNG CARD 28,700 0
CheilWorldwide 17,900 UP 300
KT 24,200 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL159500 UP8500
LOTTE TOUR 13,600 UP 250
LG Uplus 12,300 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 45,300 0
KT&G 79,800 UP 500
DHICO 4,765 DN 10
LG Display 11,650 DN 100
Kangwonland 22,000 DN 500
NAVER 277,500 UP 500
Kakao 294,000 UP 8,500
NCsoft 944,000 DN 20,000
DSME 24,650 UP 100
DSINFRA 6,660 DN 200
DWEC 3,500 UP 35
Donga ST 89,400 DN 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,250 DN 150
CJ CheilJedang 357,000 UP 500
DongwonF&B 185,000 UP 1,500
KEPCO KPS 29,900 UP 300
LGH&H 1,380,000 UP 1,000
LGCHEM 507,000 UP 11,000
KEPCO E&C 15,450 UP 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 64,600 UP 100
HALLA HOLDINGS 27,100 UP 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,750 UP 650
LGELECTRONICS 65,000 UP 400
Celltrion 309,500 UP 1,000
Huchems 16,300 UP 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 125,500 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 61,100 UP 1,800
