IBK 8,170 UP 20

NamhaeChem 7,810 UP 210

DONGSUH 16,200 UP 150

BGF 4,365 UP 5

SamsungEng 12,100 0

SAMSUNG C&T 112,000 DN 3,000

PanOcean 3,860 UP 25

SAMSUNG CARD 28,700 0

CheilWorldwide 17,900 UP 300

KT 24,200 UP 100

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL159500 UP8500

LOTTE TOUR 13,600 UP 250

LG Uplus 12,300 DN 150

SAMSUNG LIFE 45,300 0

KT&G 79,800 UP 500

DHICO 4,765 DN 10

LG Display 11,650 DN 100

Kangwonland 22,000 DN 500

NAVER 277,500 UP 500

Kakao 294,000 UP 8,500

NCsoft 944,000 DN 20,000

DSME 24,650 UP 100

DSINFRA 6,660 DN 200

DWEC 3,500 UP 35

Donga ST 89,400 DN 200

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,250 DN 150

CJ CheilJedang 357,000 UP 500

DongwonF&B 185,000 UP 1,500

KEPCO KPS 29,900 UP 300

LGH&H 1,380,000 UP 1,000

LGCHEM 507,000 UP 11,000

KEPCO E&C 15,450 UP 150

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 64,600 UP 100

HALLA HOLDINGS 27,100 UP 100

HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,750 UP 650

LGELECTRONICS 65,000 UP 400

Celltrion 309,500 UP 1,000

Huchems 16,300 UP 150

DAEWOONG PHARM 125,500 DN 500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 61,100 UP 1,800

