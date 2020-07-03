KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 45,650 0
LOTTE Himart 35,750 DN 800
GS 36,950 DN 250
CJ CGV 20,900 DN 400
LIG Nex1 30,000 0
Fila Holdings 35,400 0
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 105,000 UP 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 27,250 0
HANWHA LIFE 1,395 UP 15
AMOREPACIFIC 167,000 DN 1,000
LF 12,400 UP 150
FOOSUNG 8,030 DN 30
SK Innovation 132,000 UP 500
POONGSAN 23,200 DN 200
KBFinancialGroup 34,800 UP 350
Hansae 10,850 DN 50
LG HAUSYS 66,700 UP 3,200
Youngone Corp 26,000 DN 350
KOLON IND 32,550 DN 150
HanmiPharm 248,500 UP 3,000
BNK Financial Group 5,150 0
emart 107,500 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY249 00 DN400
KOLMAR KOREA 43,550 UP 1,200
HANJINKAL 85,500 DN 1,000
DoubleUGames 72,200 DN 500
CUCKOO 80,900 UP 800
COSMAX 101,500 UP 3,800
MANDO 22,550 UP 50
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 771,000 DN 15,000
INNOCEAN 46,300 UP 1,100
Doosan Bobcat 26,000 DN 300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,750 UP 50
Netmarble 106,500 UP 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S247000 DN2000
ORION 140,000 UP 2,000
BGF Retail 142,500 UP 4,500
SKCHEM 126,500 UP 4,000
HDC-OP 20,750 DN 100
WooriFinancialGroup 8,950 UP 30
