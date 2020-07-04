Seoul stocks likely to face volatile sessions next week: analysts
By Chung Joo-won
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks are expected to face choppy trading next week amid signs of a global economic recovery and the rising number of new coronavirus infections, analysts said Saturday.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,152.41 points Friday, up 0.83 percent from a week earlier.
"The gap is narrowing between the stock index and the real economy," said Daeshin Securities global strategist Moon Nam-joong. "The improved U.S. jobs data seems to have given the impression that the worst part of the pandemic is over," he said.
The U.S. jobless rate in June fell to 11.1 percent from 13.3 percent the previous month.
South Korea's June exports dropped for the fourth consecutive month, but the rate of decline slowed to 10.9 percent from a 23.7 percent on-year plunge in May and 24.3 percent decrease in April.
Global economic reopenings led to improved economic data in June but also raised the number of new COVID-19 infections, analysts said.
"Hopes of vaccine developments and government-led stimulus are already projected in the index, making it more difficult to see a rally in the coming week," NH Investment & Securities analyst Kim Young-hwan said.
Another positive factor would be the National Assembly's approval of a third and largest extra budget bill ever, he said.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
S. Korea says Hong Kong should enjoy 'high degree of autonomy'
-
3
(LEAD) Infection cases at Daejeon school unnerve education authorities
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea dogged by double whammy of local, imported cases, new infections at over 1-week high
-
5
Tussles over face masks rise as tired people say no to masks amid summer heat
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea dogged by both local, imported cases; new infections at over 1-week high
-
3
Japan voices opposition to Trump's idea of adding South Korea to G7: Kyodo
-
4
Tussles over face masks rise as tired people say no to masks amid summer heat
-
5
Hit by prolonged pandemic, corporate employees continue to fall in May
-
1
4 football players caught dodging active-duty military service through self-inflicted injuries
-
2
(2nd LD) Rising new virus cases spell peril for S. Korea, areas outside capital under threat
-
3
(4th LD) Rising new virus cases spell peril for S. Korea, areas outside capital under threat
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases above 60 for 2nd day as local infections show no signs of slowdown
-
5
(2nd LD) N.K. leader calls for maximum alert against virus, warns of 'unimaginable' crisis