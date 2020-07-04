Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 4.
Korean-language dailies
-- Seoul picks late President Kim Dae-jung's aide as new spy agency chief (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon reshuffles his security team to revive inter-Korean ties (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon reshuffles his security team to promote inter-Korean ties (Donga llbo)
-- Moon reshuffles his security team to promote inter-Korean ties (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Seoul picks late President Kim Dae-jung's aide as new spy agency chief (Segye Times)
-- Moon reshuffles his security team to revive inter-Korean ties (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon reshuffles his security team to revive inter-Korean ties (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon reshuffles his security team to revive inter-Korean ties (Hankyoreh)
-- Seoul picks late President Kim Dae-jung's aide as new spy agency chief (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Seoul picks late President Kim Dae-jung's aide as new spy agency chief (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Moon reshuffles his security team to revive inter-Korean ties (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon names new spy chief, unification minister, national security advisor (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon names spy chief as chief advisor, reshuffles security ranks (Korea Herald)
-- Ex-lawmaker named new spy agency chief (Korea Times)
