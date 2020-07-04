Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 09:02 July 04, 2020

SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 4.

Korean-language dailies
-- Seoul picks late President Kim Dae-jung's aide as new spy agency chief (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon reshuffles his security team to revive inter-Korean ties (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon reshuffles his security team to promote inter-Korean ties (Donga llbo)
-- Moon reshuffles his security team to promote inter-Korean ties (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Seoul picks late President Kim Dae-jung's aide as new spy agency chief (Segye Times)
-- Moon reshuffles his security team to revive inter-Korean ties (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon reshuffles his security team to revive inter-Korean ties (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon reshuffles his security team to revive inter-Korean ties (Hankyoreh)
-- Seoul picks late President Kim Dae-jung's aide as new spy agency chief (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Seoul picks late President Kim Dae-jung's aide as new spy agency chief (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Moon reshuffles his security team to revive inter-Korean ties (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon names new spy chief, unification minister, national security advisor (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon names spy chief as chief advisor, reshuffles security ranks (Korea Herald)
-- Ex-lawmaker named new spy agency chief (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!