Saturday's weather forecast

July 04, 2020

SEOUL, Jul. 04 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/20 Cloudy 0

Incheon 25/20 Cloudy 0

Suwon 28/19 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 28/19 Sunny 20

Daejeon 27/18 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 29/19 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 26/18 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 27/18 Sunny 20

Gwangju 25/19 Sunny 20

Jeju 24/20 Cloudy 20

Daegu 25/18 Sunny 20

Busan 24/19 Sunny 20

