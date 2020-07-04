Saturday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:03 July 04, 2020
SEOUL, Jul. 04 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/20 Cloudy 0
Incheon 25/20 Cloudy 0
Suwon 28/19 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 28/19 Sunny 20
Daejeon 27/18 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 29/19 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 26/18 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 27/18 Sunny 20
Gwangju 25/19 Sunny 20
Jeju 24/20 Cloudy 20
Daegu 25/18 Sunny 20
Busan 24/19 Sunny 20
(END)
