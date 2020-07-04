N. Korea says it feels no need to sit face to face with U.S.
All Headlines 13:50 July 04, 2020
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Saturday the country feels no need to have talks with the United States.
North Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said there is no need to sit down with the U.S. as they regard the Washington-Pyongyang dialogue only as "nothing more than a tool for grappling its
political crisis."
Choe said it is the wrong conclusion if the U.S. still thinks it can handle the North with dialogue, adding that the North has drawn up detailed strategic calculations to cope with long-term threats from the U.S.
