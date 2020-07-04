WFP to resume food aid to N. Korea: VOA
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- The U.N.'s World Food Program (WFP) will resume humanitarian food aid to 771,000 North Koreans, the Voice of America said Saturday, citing a WFP report.
In the report, the WFP said it needs an estimated US$27.5 million from July to December to help the North handle the COVID-19 pandemic, and it lacks $3 million.
The WFP said there is a need to find out what impact two months of delay in North Korea's reopening of schools had on the health of children in the communist nation, given North Korean children usually receive 85 percent of their necessary nutrients from food provided by schools and public organizations.
North Korean kindergartens and schools reopened on June 3, and two months of summer vacation recently began, according to the WFP.
The U.N. agency told Radio Free Asia that it is in talks with North Korea to resume extending a helping hand to underprivileged people in the North.
(END)
