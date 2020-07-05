First-stage engine test for KSLV-2 rocket set for later this year: KARI

The KARI engineer said that following next year's launches, the goal is to secure funding to send the rocket into space four more times, in 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2027. This will allow Seoul to acquire the capability by 2030 to launch a 830-kilogram probe to the moon. The continued upgrading of the Nuri rocket will, in addition, make it possible for the country to build its own stage combustion cycle rocket (SCCR) engine that could compete with similar U.S. and Russian engines. KARI said work is already under way on the SCCR engine that is roughly 10 percent more efficient compared to motors used on the KSLV-2 and could lead to more economically viable space vehicle designs.