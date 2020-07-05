1905 -- Rhee Syng-man, who later became the first president of South Korea, pleads for American support for Korea's independence in a letter to U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt while the former was still a student at George Washington University. The two later met in person, but Rhee's petition did not have any effect on Japan's move to colonize the Korean Peninsula. Korea lost its sovereignty to Japan in 1910 and was occupied for 35 years.

