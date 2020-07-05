Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 July 05, 2020
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/20 Sunny 20
Incheon 25/20 Cloudy 30
Suwon 28/19 Sunny 20
Cheongju 28/19 Sunny 20
Daejeon 27/19 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 29/19 Sunny 20
Gangneung 29/20 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 28/19 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 27/19 Sunny 20
Jeju 25/20 Sunny 60
Daegu 29/19 Cloudy 20
Busan 25/19 Sunny 20
(END)
