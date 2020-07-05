Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 July 05, 2020

SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/20 Sunny 20

Incheon 25/20 Cloudy 30

Suwon 28/19 Sunny 20

Cheongju 28/19 Sunny 20

Daejeon 27/19 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 29/19 Sunny 20

Gangneung 29/20 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 28/19 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 27/19 Sunny 20

Jeju 25/20 Sunny 60

Daegu 29/19 Cloudy 20

Busan 25/19 Sunny 20

