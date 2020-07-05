Gov't fully activates task force on Sino-U.S. row
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry has fully activated a public-private task force set up to explore South Korea's security and economic strategies in the face of a growing rivalry between the United States and China, officials said Sunday.
The task force, comprising government officials, people from academia and corporate sectors, was established in December last year, but its operation has been limited due to the coronavirus pandemic, with members discussing issues via email without in-person meetings.
Now, the task force has been put into full-fledged operation with a face-to-face meeting Thursday, officials familiar with the matter said.
The meeting came as the tensions between Washington and Beijing have intensified after China passed the legislation on national security law designed to effectively tighten censorship and control on Hong Kong over any movements in objection to Beijing's policy.
South Korea has said it believes it is important that Hong Kong enjoys "a high degree of autonomy," under China's "one nation, two systems" policy, implying its concerns over the situation.
Separately, the government has also been holding an interagency strategy meeting on issues related to the Sino-U.S. competition.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
S. Korea says Hong Kong should enjoy 'high degree of autonomy'
-
3
(LEAD) Infection cases at Daejeon school unnerve education authorities
-
4
Tussles over face masks rise as tired people say no to masks amid summer heat
-
5
Japan proves 'shameless' with opposition to Trump's idea of adding South Korea to G7: Cheong Wa Dae official
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea says it feels no need to 'sit face to face with U.S.'
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea dogged by both local, imported cases; new infections at over 1-week high
-
4
Japan voices opposition to Trump's idea of adding South Korea to G7: Kyodo
-
5
Tussles over face masks rise as tired people say no to masks amid summer heat
-
1
4 football players caught dodging active-duty military service through self-inflicted injuries
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul on high alert as virus cases exceed 60 for 2nd day
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea says it feels no need to 'sit face to face with U.S.'
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases above 60 for 2nd day as local infections show no signs of slowdown
-
5
Sporadic cluster infections push new virus cases above 60 for 3rd day