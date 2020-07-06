Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 6.
Korean-language dailies
-- Daily tally of new coronavirus cases exceeds 60 for 3rd consecutive day (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Skepticism already emerges ahead of new real estate measures ordered by president (Kookmin Daily)
-- 2 top security officials explore ways to broker North Korea-U.S. talks with 'small deal plus alpha' (Donga llbo)
-- People want to live in new houses in Seoul, but gov't talks of new city (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Legislation for increase in comprehensive real estate holding tax picks up pace, 'punitive taxation' for multiple home owners (Segye Times)
-- Alarm bells for new variant of coronavirus with transmission rate six times higher (Chosun Ilbo)
-- South Koreans' antagonism toward U.S., China increased: survey (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Only people's knowledge about 'invincible real estate' improved (Hankyoreh)
-- Conservative Protestant groups shake legislative power over anti-discrimination bill they accuse of advocating homosexuality (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't to reduce tax benefits for registered house rental businesses (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Surge by hundreds of millions of won, June 17 real estate measures sharply increase home lease prices (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- North scoffs at a summit with Trump before Nov. (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- With new team, Moon set to push for inter-Korean breakthrough (Korea Herald)
-- Can virus-hit NK economy survive sanctions? (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
S. Korea says Hong Kong should enjoy 'high degree of autonomy'
-
3
(LEAD) Infection cases at Daejeon school unnerve education authorities
-
4
Tussles over face masks rise as tired people say no to masks amid summer heat
-
5
Japan proves 'shameless' with opposition to Trump's idea of adding South Korea to G7: Cheong Wa Dae official
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea says it feels no need to 'sit face to face with U.S.'
-
3
Tussles over face masks rise as tired people say no to masks amid summer heat
-
4
Hit by prolonged pandemic, corporate employees continue to fall in May
-
5
Seoul city moving to pay COVID-19 emergency relief funds to foreigners
-
1
(3rd LD) Sporadic cluster infections push new virus cases above 60 for 3rd day
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. paper calls for following through with Kim's order for 'maximum alert' against virus
-
3
(2nd LD) Sporadic cluster infections push new virus cases above 60 for 3rd day
-
4
N. Korean state media refrain from criticizing S. Korea for nearly 2 weeks
-
5
Sporadic cluster infections push new virus cases above 60 for 3rd day