Korean-language dailies

-- Daily tally of new coronavirus cases exceeds 60 for 3rd consecutive day (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Skepticism already emerges ahead of new real estate measures ordered by president (Kookmin Daily)

-- 2 top security officials explore ways to broker North Korea-U.S. talks with 'small deal plus alpha' (Donga llbo)

-- People want to live in new houses in Seoul, but gov't talks of new city (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Legislation for increase in comprehensive real estate holding tax picks up pace, 'punitive taxation' for multiple home owners (Segye Times)

-- Alarm bells for new variant of coronavirus with transmission rate six times higher (Chosun Ilbo)

-- South Koreans' antagonism toward U.S., China increased: survey (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Only people's knowledge about 'invincible real estate' improved (Hankyoreh)

-- Conservative Protestant groups shake legislative power over anti-discrimination bill they accuse of advocating homosexuality (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't to reduce tax benefits for registered house rental businesses (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Surge by hundreds of millions of won, June 17 real estate measures sharply increase home lease prices (Korea Economic Daily)

