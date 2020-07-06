(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 6)

Just on Saturday North Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui ostensibly set up a hurdle, saying the North does not feel any need to "sit face to face with the U.S." for dialogue that serves to tide over the U.S. political crisis. Choe indirectly referred to President Moon as a person thoughtlessly voicing an "intention to mediate a summit." Pundits however noted that Choe's message leaves room for negotiations in particular, with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun arriving in Seoul Tuesday.